Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

