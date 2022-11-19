VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in VMware were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

Insider Activity

VMware Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

