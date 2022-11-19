Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €24.34 ($25.09) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a twelve month high of €52.65 ($54.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.14.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.