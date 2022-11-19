Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

VNO stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

