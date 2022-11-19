Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.92

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.16. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 63,198 shares traded.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

