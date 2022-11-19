Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.92

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.16. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 63,198 shares traded.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.