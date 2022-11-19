Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

