Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

