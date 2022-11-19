Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

