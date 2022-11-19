Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.
CSX Stock Down 0.2 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.