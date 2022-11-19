Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 202 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.