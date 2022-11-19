Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,930 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,022 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $9.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

