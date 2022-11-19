Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $248.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.73. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

