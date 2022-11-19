Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.