Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average of $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

