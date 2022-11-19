Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

