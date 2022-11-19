Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

