Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE NSC opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.