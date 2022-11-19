Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Activity

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $120.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.