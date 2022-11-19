Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228,297 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

