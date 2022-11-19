Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 164.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.