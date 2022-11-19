Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,155 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

