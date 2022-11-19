Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 678 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

