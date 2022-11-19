Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

