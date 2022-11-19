Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 752.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $131.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

