Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day moving average is $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

