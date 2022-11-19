Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $560,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $58.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.