Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 250,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

On Thursday, August 25th, S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

