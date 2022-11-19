Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Judith J. Mckenna Sells 20,300 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,807,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.