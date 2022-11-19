Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 2,124,627 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

