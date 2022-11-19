Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Cut by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

