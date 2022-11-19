Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

