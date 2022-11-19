Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:WGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.48.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

