Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.48.

Wayfair stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

