WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.80 ($3.92) and last traded at €3.86 ($3.98), with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.88 ($4.00).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.39. The company has a market cap of $580.86 million and a PE ratio of 43.11.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

