WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

