WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 183,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.86 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

