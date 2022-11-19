WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 209,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $83.75.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

