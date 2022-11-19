WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 10,639 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.