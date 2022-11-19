WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 102,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $67.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

