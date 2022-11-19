WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

