WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,666 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PWS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18.

