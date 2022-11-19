Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 43.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 57.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

