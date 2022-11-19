Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

