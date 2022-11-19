Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.