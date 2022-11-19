Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $186.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

