Wedbush Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LOW opened at $209.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.51. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

