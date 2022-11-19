Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of EAD opened at $6.72 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.22.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
