Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

