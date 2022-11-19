Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
