Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.08 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

