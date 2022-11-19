Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.08 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
