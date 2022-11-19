Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYI opened at $12.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
