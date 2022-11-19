Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $12.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

