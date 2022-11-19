Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $8.83. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 31,089 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

