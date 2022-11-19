Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

